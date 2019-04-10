Futures inch up ahead of busy Fed day

Wall Street is looking to shake off yesterday's losses, with Dow futures up 32 points ahead of the open and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up 0.2% .

The Fed this afternoon is set to release minutes from its latest meeting, when it left interest rates unchanged and abandoned all plans for future hikes this year.

Jerome Powell is also set to speak about the economy at the House of Representatives Democratic Caucus.

Busy day for central banks? The ECB will announce its latest monetary policy decision, and it's all but certain to keep policy on hold, taking its time to evaluate whether its most recent stimulus is enough to arrest a rapid decline in sentiment.

Oil is up 0.5% at $64.29/bbl, gold is flat at $1308/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is unchanged at 2.49%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, OTC:SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV