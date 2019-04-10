YouTube to livestream NBA 2K esports matches

The NBA 2K League, a professional esports league for players of the basketball video game, said that YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) will livestream broadcasts of all its games this season.

It comes at a time of exploding interest in esports, when professional video game players compete against each other, often for prize pools before thousands of fans watching online and in arenas.

The NBA 2K League is "one of the very few leagues that we were not streaming on YouTube already," said Ryan Wyatt, YouTube’s global head of gaming.