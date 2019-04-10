Crashed F-35 was first assembled by Mitsubishi Heavy

The F-35A aircraft that crashed last night over the Pacific Ocean near northern Japan was the first one to have been assembled by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCPK:MHVYF), an Air Self Defense Force official told Reuters.

The pilot had not reported any problems with the jet before contact was lost 28 minutes into the flight.

The incident could reignite concern about the F-35 having only one engine and comes as manufacturer Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) competes for orders in Finland and Switzerland against the twin-engined Eurofighter Typhoon and Boeing F/A-18E/F jet.