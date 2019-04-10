Canada latest to issue tariff rhetoric

Canada is "constantly looking at ways to refresh the [tariff] retaliation list [against the U.S.]... to have an even greater impact," Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters, adding to the recent trade tensions taking place across the globe.

David MacNaughton, Canada's ambassador to Washington, told U.S. agricultural reporters on Monday that Canada could announce a new list of targets as soon as next week, which would include a significant number of agricultural products.

