Safe-T to acquire NetNut Ltd. for $9.7M

Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET) to purchase the entire share capital of NetNut from its shareholders for $9.7M, which will be paid in a combination of equity and cash (approx. 40%-60% split, respectively).

The company also entered into an agreements with two U.S. institutional investors for $6M convertible loan, which will be used to finance the cash portion of NetNut acquisition.

The loan is for a term of 18 months, bearing interest at 8% per annum, and is convertible into 2,926,829 American Depositary Shares ((ADSs)) representing 117,073,160 of company's ordinary shares at a conversion price of $2.05 per ADSs.