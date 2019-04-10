European Commission OKs new use of AstraZeneca's Lynparza

The European Commission approves AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) LYNPARZA (olaparib) as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer with germline BRCA1/2 mutations. Under the licensed indication, patients should have previously been treated with an anthracycline and a taxane in the (neo)adjuvant or metastatic setting unless they were unsuitable for these treatments. Patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive breast cancer should also have progressed on or after prior endocrine therapy or be considered unsuitable for endocrine therapy.

The new indication is the drug's third in Europe.

