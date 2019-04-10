Wynn Resorts CEO in 'good standing' in Nevada

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) says it received written confirmation from the Nevada Gaming Control Board that CEO Matt Maddux was found "suitable" as an officer of the company after in-depth investigation of allegations.

Maddux remains in good standing with the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

"Matt Maddox has the full confidence of me as Chairman as well as the entire Board of Directors of Wynn Resorts as our CEO today, tomorrow, and into the future. Immediately upon taking over as CEO, Matt led the transformation of our company with a new executive team, new policies and procedures, and a new corporate culture – a transformation the Nevada regulators referred to at a hearing as a total paradigm shift," comments Chairman Phil Satre.

Source: Press Release