Guardant Health's liquid biopsy test to be covered in health care plans

Guardant Health's (NASDAQ:GH) liquid biopsy, Guardant360, will be a covered benefit for the members of the health plans associated with eviCore, a technology assessment company.

The test will be considered medically necessary to assist in selecting therapy for patients with advanced lung cancer.

This will increase total lung cancer coverage for Guardant360 to more than 150M Americans, including for all Medicare beneficiaries, members of Cigna, Blue Shield of California, UPMC Health Plan, BCBS FEP (Federal Employees Program), and many others.