Indivior down 77% in London on DOJ fraud charge in opioid marketing

Indivior PLC (OTCPK:INVVY) has plummeted 78% on the London Stock Exchange (listed under the ticker "INDV") in reaction to an indictment by a federal grand jury in Virginia of fraud related to the marketing of its opioid addiction treatments, specifically, its Suboxone Film.

The U.S. Department of Justice is demanding a $3B fine which could bankrupt the business according to analysts. At year-end 2018, it had $681M in cash and equity of £348M.

In a statement, the company says the allegations in the indictment were “wrong” and that they were based “almost exclusively on years-old events before Indivior became an independent company in 2014."

Former parent Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF), down 5% in London, created a $400M reserve in Q4 2018 to cover any Indivior-related legal costs.

Privately held Purdue Pharma, among other opioid painkiller marketers, is ensnared in a thicket of lawsuits over its role in the U.S. opioid crisis with Oxycontin.