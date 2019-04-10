Tesco +3% after solid results

Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDF, OTCPK:TSCDY) reports a 11% increase in revenue to £64B and 28% jump in pre-tax profit to £1.7B for the full fiscal year.

Overall like-for-like sales rose 2.9% in what the retailer calls an "uncertain" market.

"I’m pleased that we are able to accelerate the recovery in the dividend as a result of our continued capital discipline and strong improvement in cash profitability," says CEO Dave Lewis.

Looking ahead, Tesco says it's on track to hit a target for an operating margin rate of 3.5% to 4.0% of sales this year.

