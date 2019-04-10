Delta Air Lines +3% after unit revenue beat

Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) rise in early trading after the company tops estimates with its Q4 report.

The company says top line growth of 7.5% was driven by improvements across Delta's business, including an 8% increase in premium product ticket revenue and double-digit percentage increases in loyalty and maintenance/repair/overhaul revenue. Cargo revenue declined 5% during the quarter on lower volumes.

Unit revenue was up 2.4% during the quarter to top the guidance mark of 2% and cost per available seat mile fell 0.2% vs. the guidance range of 0.0% to +0.5%.

Looking ahead, Delta expects Q2 revenue growth of 6% to 8% and EPS of $2.05 to $2.35 vs. $2.13 consensus. Unit revenue growth of 1.5% to 3.5% is anticipated.

DAL +2.65% premarket to $58.42.

Previously: Delta Air Lines beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (April 10)