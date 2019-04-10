Turkey doubles down on Russia defense support

Turkey has warned that it could buy jets and additional air defense systems from Russia if it cannot get Patriot missile shields and F-35 jets from Washington, raising the prospect of ever deeper defense ties between Moscow and a NATO member.

Washington has offered Ankara both carrot and stick in response, proposing to sell it the Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Patriot systems instead of the S-400s, while at the same time warning of sanctions and a halt in Lockheed (NYSE:LMT) F35 fighter jet sales if the Russian deal goes ahead.