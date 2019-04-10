Wave extends data readouts on Huntington studies to year-end

Citing slower-than-expected enrollment, Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) has revised the expected readout of topline data from two Phase 1b/2a clinical trials evaluating WVE-120101 and WVE-120102 in Huntington's disease patients to year-end.

The company says the delay is not due to any safety signals.

In January, it disclosed that the FDA placed a partial clinical hold on the programs citing the need for an additional preclinical study before allowing escalation to the highest dose in the first stage of the trials.