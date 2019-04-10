Cannabis One acquires Honu brand

Cannabis One Holdings (OTC:CAAOF) to acquire certain assets of Washington-based Honu Enterprises Inc., inclusive of all intellectual property and certain equipment.

Under the terms of the Definitive Agreement, the gross consideration payable to Honu will be up to $10,280,811 in Class "B" super voting shares in the capital of Cannabis One due in equal parts.

Upon Closing, Cannabis One will issue CBIS SVS Shares equal in value to $3,426,937, less any funds previously advanced to Honu.

All CBIS SVS Shares issued pursuant to the Definitive Agreement will be subject to a contractual lock-up, restricting the transfer of the CBIS SVS Shares.