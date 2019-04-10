ECB sees key interest rates unchanged for rest of the year

As it said it would do, the European Central Bank's Governing Council keeps key interest rates unchanged.

Sees key ECB interest rates remaining at their present level at least through the end of 2019, in keeping with its statement last month.

Intends to "continue reinvesting, in full, the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the asset purchase programme for an extended period of time past the date when it starts raising the key ECB interest rates, and in any case for as long as necessary to maintain favourable liquidity conditions and an ample degree of monetary accommodation."

Press conference webcast at 8:30 AM ET (14:30 CET).

