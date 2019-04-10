Apple gets target boosts, downgrade

HSBC downgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from Hold to Reduce saying it could take some time to see benefits from the recent Services push.

HSBC: "Services makes ecosystem more sticky but won't necessarily enable Apple to recruit more consumers to iPhone we feel."

PT raised from $160 to $180, implying a 10% downside.

More action: Bank of America Merrill Lynch raises its Apple PT from $210 to $220 seeing "more upside" to iPhone units.

The firm estimates that 24% of the 900M iPhone install base are older than the iPhone 6, and half of those are candidates for an upgrade. Of the remaining, new iPhones, the firm thinks 80% are candidates for an upgrade.