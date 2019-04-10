BAML confident on Bed Bath & Beyond

Bank of America Merrill Lynch lifts EPS estimates on Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) on its view that drivers for EPS growth exist.

"While it’s very unlikely that BBBY will return to peak margins, after years of overspending and numerous cost inefficiencies, we see no reason that BBBY couldn’t see hundreds of basis points of improvement," advises BAML.

"The biggest opportunities appear to be in advertising, tech spending, leases, coupon expense, product sourcing and compensation."

Analyst Curtis Nagle and team raise the 2019 EPS estimate on Buy-rated BBBY to $1.96 from $1.71 and take the 2020 EPS estimate to $2.49 from $1.54. A price objective of $25 is set.