First Solar +4% after Goldman adds to Conviction Buy List

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) +4.3% pre-market after Goldman Sachs adds the stock to its Conviction Buy List and raises its price target to $75 from $64, matching a Street high.

Goldman's Brian Lee sees "a backdrop of improving fundamentals in the global solar landscape" in addition to "continued strength in the U.S. utility-scale development pipeline, a tailwind FSLR is well positioned to harvest."

Lee also cites FSLR’s ability to expand its capacity in Malaysia, which "could add as much as 23% upside to our 2021E EPS, all else being equal."