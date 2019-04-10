UBS likes Gilead in premarket analyst action

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) resumed with Outperform rating and $161 (17% upside) price target at Raymond James.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) resumed with Market Perform rating at Raymond James.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) upgraded to Buy with a $76 (21% upside) price target at SunTrust after adding $1.2B to its stock repurchase program and board pact with Starboard Value. Shares up 1% premarket.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) upgraded to Buy with an $84 (27% upside) price target at BofA/Merrill Lynch after eviCore coverage of Guardant360 lung cancer test. Shares up 5% premarket.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) upgraded to Buy with a $77 (17% upside) price target at UBS citing the upside with Descovy in PrEP and filgotinib in arthritis. Analyst Carter Gould still expects a Q1 EPS miss, however. Shares up 1% premarket.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) downgraded to Underperform with a $76 (2% downside risk) price target at BofA/Merrill Lynch. Downgraded to Neutral at Evercore ISI.