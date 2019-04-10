Wayfair about to kick off 36-hour home shopping event

Wayfair (NYSE:W) is kicking off its 36-hour Way Day event at 12:00 p.m. ET today.

Flash deals on more than 100K popular will be offered by Wayfair during the 36-hour stretch,

The online retailer timed the event to be at a time of the year when home is at the top of mind, according to Chief Merchandising Officer Steve Oblak.

Last year, traffic to Wayfair's website was estimated to be up 75% on Way Day.

Shares of Wayfair are up 17% YTD.