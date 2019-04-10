Industrial Logistics Properties closes 18-property buy for $624.7M

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) also closes on the last remaining property included in the portfolio acquisition of eight properties for $280M.

The two portfolio acquisitions increases ILPT's industrial asset base by more than $900M.

More than 70% of the funds to complete the deals came from "unlocking some of the value in our industrial assets in Hawaii," says ILPT President and CEO John Murray.

The 18-property portfolio was acquired from certain subsidiaries of Cole Corporate Income Operating Partnership II; that transaction included $567.7M in cash and the assumption of a $57.0M loan.

Previously: Industrial Logistics on a $906.3M acquisition spree (Feb. 15)