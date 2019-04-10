Piper cuts NetScout after preliminary results

Piper Jaffray downgrades NetScout (NASDAQ:NTCT) from Overweight to Neutral and trims the target by a dollar to $30 after yesterday's preliminary Q4 and FY results.

Analyst James Fish cites the lack of “a visible catalyst over the next 6-12 months, with wild-cards like 5G having uncertain timing.”

Fish doesn't have issues with the lower Q4 revenue, which was offset with higher software and security sales, stronger product profit margins and in-line EPS. The analyst sees the FY20 results as a "no-win" scenario since the company needs to cut costs further to drive growth.

The firm still sees headwinds with the end of the 4G cycle.