Cowen sees Wendy's on the right track

Shares of Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) are on watch after Cowen strolls in with a new Outperform rating on the restaurant stock.

"Wendy's is pursuing the right strategy in 2019 by returning to the brand's premium roots, in the backdrop of a less aggressive value-oriented landscape in 2019 vs 2018," advises the firm.

Cowen expect in-line results in the first half of the year and sees a greater likelihood for upside in the second half, which could help to restore investor confidence and close the valuation gap between Wendy's and peers.

Cowen assigns a price target of $21 to Wendy's to rep 17% upside potential for shares.