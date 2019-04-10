Under Armour gains off of Citi upgrade

Under Armour (UA, UAA) is recovering from yesterday's bruising at the hands of a B. Riley warning after Citi takes its rating up to Buy from Neutral.

Citi's breakdown: "UAA is growing up with a renewed focus on driving profitability and ROIC. After chasing 20%+ top line growth during the 2010-2016 period, UAA has taken action to adapt to the changing athletic landscape. With just a 3.4% EBIT margin in 2018, UAA has the opportunity to recapture 600bps+ in EBIT margin over the next several years. And near-term, we see upside to management’s F19 gross margin guidance."

Citi analyst Kate McShane and team set a price target of $29 on UAA.