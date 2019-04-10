Macy's unveils new retail experience

Macy's (NYSE:M) announces the launch of a narrative-driven retail experience in 36 stores nationwide in a bid to increase store traffic.

The company says the program called STORY at Macy’s will deliver new concepts through a signature blend of unique collaborations, narrative-driven merchandising and dynamic event programming.

The department store operator says businesses such as MAC Cosmetics, Crayola and Levi's Kids plan to partner with it on STORY to show off hundreds of curated products and host engaging community events.

"The discovery-led, narrative experience of STORY gives new customers a fresh reason to visit our stores and gives the current Macy’s customer even more reason to come back again and again throughout the year," Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette on the concept.

Source: Press Release