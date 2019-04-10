TSMC revenue +31% in March, -25% in Q1

TSMC (NYSE:TSM) reports NT$79.72B ($2.59B) in consolidated revenue in March, up 31% on the month but down 23% Y/Y.

Q1 revenue totaled NT$218.7B, down 12% Y/Y and 25% sequentially but meeting TSMC's lowered Q1 guidance. Quality issues with photoresist chemicals earlier this year disrupted 12nm and 16nm production at a fab and led to the guidance reduction.

TSMC previously warned that 2019 would be a slow year on macro uncertainty and disappointing high-end smartphone sales that have clogged supply chain inventories.

Last week, DigiTimes sources suggested Q1 would be TSMC's bottom for its process utilization rate. Increased 7nm chip orders for Android devices should make Q2 stronger, and Apple's fall iPhones will take up most of the process capacity for Q3.