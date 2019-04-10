OncoSec +6% on introducing new technology for deep visceral lesions with IL-12

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) has developed a new, propriety technology to potentially treat pancreatic, liver and other difficult to treat visceral lesions through the direct delivery of plasmid-based interleukin-12 (IL-12) with a new Visceral Lesions Applicator (VLA).

The company's new technology was published in a white paper titled "Parachuting Behind Enemy Lines: OncoSec's Attack on Visceral Tumors via Its New Visceral Lesion Applicator."

The Company plans to introduce the new VLA, deploying its new product candidate, SPARK, and improved generator, APOLLO, in early 2020.