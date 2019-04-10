Exxon in talks over floating LNG partnership in Israel - Bloomberg

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is in discussions with the companies developing Israel’s Leviathan gas field, including Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) and Delek Drilling (OTC:DKDRF), to build a floating liquefied natural gas ship, a move that would reflect the company’s growing ambitions in the eastern Mediterranean, Bloomberg reports.

Such a project that would expand the field's export potential to countries not reachable with pipelines and avoid the need to build expensive infrastructure to connect to LNG facilities in Egypt, according to the report.

The partners developing Leviathan - one of the world's biggest underwater gas discoveries of the past decade - have bookmarked the next phase of the reservoir’s development for export deals and are examining ways to reach markets outside the region.

The talks with XOM also are a sign that an unofficial energy boycott on Israel imposed by various Arab countries appears to be fading.