Amazon Go stores will accept cash - CNBC

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Go stores will start accepting cash payments after SVP of physical stores Steve Kessel told employees "additional payment mechanisms" were coming, according to CNBC sources.

The cashier-less stores were designed to accept mobile payment through an app connected to a bank or credit card. But a growing number of cities and states are passing laws requiring stores to accept cash to not discriminate against shoppers who don't have a bank account.

Amazon's site has a pilot program for accepting government-subsidized SNAP benefits and the new Amazon Cash program, which lets shoppers add money to their account at a 7-Eleven or CVS store.

Amazon currently has 10 Go stores but reportedly wants to open 3,000 stores by 2021.