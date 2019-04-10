INmune Bio poised to add to XPro1595-stoked rally, up 6% premarket

Ultra-thinly traded micro cap INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) is up 6% premarket on light volume. Shares have rallied 34% since Monday when it announced a data presentation on XPro1595 at the European Conference on Neuroinflammation.

Preclinical tests showed that XPro1595, a tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-targeting protein biologic, may promote remyelination in animal models of multiple sclerosis (MS) by increasing the presence of immune cells that remove damaged myelin, a key trigger for remyelination. TNF plays a key in inflammation.

Myelin, a mixture of proteins and phospholipids, is a protective sheath around nerve fibers that is damaged in MS by the body's own immune cells.