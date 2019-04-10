Airline stocks higher on mix of news

There's a lot of information for airline investors to chew on today.

First off is the latest government read on pricing. Air fares fell 0.6% M/M in March, according to data compiled by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Fares have now been lower in four of the last five months. Fares were down 2.9% Y/Y in March on an unadjusted basis (BTS data).

Delta's earnings arrived also arrived in ahead of expectations this morning, with profit up 31% Y/Y and revenue at a record for the quarter. The company also guided Q2 EPS comfortably higher. Meanwhile, JetBlue's capacity in March rose 13% Y/Y and the long-awaited jump across the Atlantic appears imminent.

Premarket action: Delta (NYSE:DAL) +2.55% , JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) +3.88% , American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) +1.17% , United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) +1.13% , Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) +0.85% , Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) +0.76% , Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) +0.65% .

