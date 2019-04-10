ECB's Draghi talks about negative rates, TLTRO-III

The European Central Bank will determine precise terms of the next round of quarterly targeted long-term refinancing operations (TLTRO-III) at an upcoming ECB meeting, ECB President Mario Draghi during the central bank press conference.

"Will also consider whether the preservation of favorable implications of negative interest rates for the economy requires the mitigation of their possible side effect, if any, on bank intermediation."

Euro slips 0.2% against the U.S. dollar trading at $1.125, had been as high as $1.129 before Draghi's press conference.

"The pricing of the new TLTRO-III operations will take into account a thorough assessment of the bank-based transmission channel of monetary policy, as well as further developments in the economic outlook," Draghi said.

Risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook remain tilted to the downside, specifically geopolitical factors, the threat of protectionism, and emerging market vulnerabilities.

"Ample degree of monetary accommodation remains necessary to safeguard favorable financing conditions and support the economic expansion."

He also calls for other policy areas must contribute to increase "longer-term growth potential" and to reduce vulnerabilities.

"All countries should reinforce their efforts to achieve a more growth-friendly composition of public finances," he said.

