Cowen raises AMD on better positioning

Cowen raises its AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) price target from $28 to $33 citing increased confidence in its competitive position against Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).
The firm believes near-term product launches will inflect in H2, showing early signs of long-term EPS and revenue power.
Cowen thinks AMD can take a more material portion of 7nm x86 PC and CPU TAM.
Rating maintained at Outperform.
AMD is expected to report earnings on April 24. Analysts estimate $1.26B in revenue with $0.06 EPS.
AMD shares are up 0.9% pre-market to $27.49.
