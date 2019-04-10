Cowen raises AMD on better positioning

Cowen raises its AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) price target from $28 to $33 citing increased confidence in its competitive position against Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

The firm believes near-term product launches will inflect in H2, showing early signs of long-term EPS and revenue power.

Cowen thinks AMD can take a more material portion of 7nm x86 PC and CPU TAM.

Rating maintained at Outperform.

AMD is expected to report earnings on April 24. Analysts estimate $1.26B in revenue with $0.06 EPS.