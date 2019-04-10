Crestwood buys Williams’ 50% stake in Powder River Basin JV for $485M

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) agrees to acquire the remaining 50% interest in Jackalope Gas Gathering Services from Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) for $485M.

The two companies have been 50-50 joint venture partners in Jackalope, where WMB acted as operator and CEQP served as marketer, responsible for commercial services.

CEQP says consolidating the Jackalope assets positions it for long-term growth in the Powder River Basin by supporting the long-term development plans of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) and other producer customers.

Following the deal, CEQP now sees FY 2019 net income of $125M-$155M, adjusted EBITDA of $500M-$530M and growth project capex and joint venture contributions of $425M-$475M.

WMB plans to use the deal proceeds plus ~$90M in avoided 2019 Jackalope capital spending to help fund its growth portfolio and debt reduction.