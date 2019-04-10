Outlook Therapeutics down 42% on pricing equity offering

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) prices its public offering of 10,340,000 common shares and a 15-month and a 5-year warrant to same number of common shares, respectively. BioLexis Pte. Ltd., led this financing with a $10M investment.

The shares of common stock and accompanying warrants are sold at a combined price of $2.75.

The warrants will be exercisable immediately at $2.90 per share. The expected gross proceeds are ~$28.4M.

Net proceeds will be used to fund clinical trials, for general corporate purposes, working capital needs, and scheduled repayments of $5M senior notes.

Closing date is April 12.