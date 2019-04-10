New EV bill expected to be pitched in DC

New legislation is expected to be introduced by a group of bipartisan lawmakers today to expand the electric vehicle tax credit by 400K vehicles per manufacturer, according to Reuters.

The "Driving America Forward Act" would give each automaker a $7K tax credit for an additional 400K vehicles in addition to the current 200K vehicles eligible for the $7.5K tax credits. The phase-out period would be shortened to nine months. The legislation would also extend the hydrogen fuel cell credit through 2028.

The bill is sponsored by Democratic Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, Republican Senators Lamar Alexander and Susan Collins and Democratic Representative Dan Kildee.

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are up 1.92% in premarket trading, while General Motors (NYSE:GM) is 0.65% higher .

