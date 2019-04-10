More on Richardson Electronics Q3 results

Richardson Electronics (RELL) reported Q3 sales growth of 6.3% Y/Y to $39.02M.

Sales by segment: PMT $29.73M (-6.7% Y/Y); Canvys $6.95M (-8.3% Y/Y) and Healthcare $2.4M (+6.8% Y/Y).

Q3 Overall gross margin declined by 230 bps to 31.5%, due to less favorable product mix, including a higher percentage of power conversion and RF and microwave components and pre-owned CT scanners, as well as higher costs related to CT Tube production.

Q3 SG&A expenses $13.1M (flat Y/Y), it is anticipated that the reduction in headcount will result in $1.6M in annualized savings in cost of sales and operating expenses combined.

Cash and investments were $49.4M (-7.1% Q/Q).

Declared a $0.06 quarterly dividend/share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend/share to holders of Class B common stock payable on May 24, 2019.

The Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock as there are 11M outstanding shares and 2.1M outstanding shares of Class B common stock.

