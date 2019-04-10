More on Madalena Energy Q4 results

OTC listed Madalena Energy (OTCQX:MDLNF) reports Q4 oil & gas sales of $7.8M, relatively flat as compared to last year.

Q4 sales volume was down 6.5% to 1,751 Boe/day, with crude oil & NGL sales of 1,505 bbls/day and natural gas of sales 1,478 Mcf/day

Q4 average sales price for crude oil & Ngls is $56.50/bbl (+5.8%), and $4.90/Mcf for natural gas, equivalent to $52.69/boe.

The company also provides Q1 2019 operations update, with production of ~1,960 boe/day (+13%), with 87% crude oil and realized prices of $47.91/bbl, and NGLs & gas price of ~$4.40/Mcf.

For 2019, forecasts production of ~2,600-3,000 boe/day, representing growth of 45-68% from 2018 average; the company is targeting to exit 2019 with a production rate of 2,700-3,500 Boe/day.

