Sorrento up 6% on encouraging resiniferatoxin data

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE +6.4% ) is up out of the gate this morning on the heels of results from a discovery study in a rodent model exploring the potential effect of resiniferatoxin (RTX) in controlling neuro-inflammatory processes associated with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Intrathecal (injection into the spinal canal) administration of RTX produced "profoundly improved" motor function compared to vehicle (placebo) at day 7. No significant effects in levels of dopamine or its metabolites in an area in the brain called the striatum were observed.

Complete data will be published in a major scientific journal and will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming neurosciences conference later this year.

Preclinical activities are ongoing. If these results are confirmed, human trials will be next.