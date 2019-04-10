T-Mobile unveils TVision Home TV service for eight markets

T-Mobile (TMUS +0.4%) has rebranded its Layer3 television product as TVision Home, an upgraded offering it's rolling out in eight markets.
It's set for launch April 14 in Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Longmont, Colo.
In a deal it calls "Satellite Freedom," it's offering to pay off early termination fees for those switching from Dish Network (DISH +1.6%) and DirecTV (T +0.8%).
T-Mobile plans to launch nationwide streaming services later this year.
And TVision Home will have other streaming services available on the platform: It's announced a deal with Amazon.com (AMZN +0.1%) to bring Prime Video on board later this year, and will offer Netflix and other popular apps.
The FCC resumed its review of T-Mobile's proposed merger with Sprint (S +0.2%) last week; it's on day 128 of a 180-day review.
Now read: Amazon In Risk Zone Part 3 »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox