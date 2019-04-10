T-Mobile unveils TVision Home TV service for eight markets

T-Mobile (TMUS +0.4% ) has rebranded its Layer3 television product as TVision Home, an upgraded offering it's rolling out in eight markets.

It's set for launch April 14 in Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Longmont, Colo.

In a deal it calls "Satellite Freedom," it's offering to pay off early termination fees for those switching from Dish Network (DISH +1.6% ) and DirecTV (T +0.8% ).

T-Mobile plans to launch nationwide streaming services later this year.

And TVision Home will have other streaming services available on the platform: It's announced a deal with Amazon.com (AMZN +0.1% ) to bring Prime Video on board later this year, and will offer Netflix and other popular apps.