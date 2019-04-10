Autodesk reinstated at Overweight; +1.6%

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) gains 1.6% following KeyBanc's after hours reinstatement at Overweight and a PT of $196, implying a 17% upside.

Late last month, Autodesk reaffirmed its Q1 and FY20 outlook. Q1 has $735M to $745M in revenue and $0.44 to $0.48 EPS. The FY20 outlook missed estimates with EPS from $2.71 to $2.90 (consensus of $2.85 missed at midpoint) and revenue from $3.25B to $3.3B (consensus of $3.29B missed at midpoint).

Autodesk is expected to report earnings on May 23. For the quarter, analysts estimate $739.97M in revenue and $0.47 EPS.