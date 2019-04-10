Stocks edge higher ahead of FOMC minutes
Apr. 10, 2019 9:55 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Stocks are off to a slightly higher start, as investors await today's release of the minutes from the Fed's latest meeting; S&P and Dow both +0.1%, Nasdaq +0.2%.
- The market will be keeping an eye on Capitol Hill today, where CEOs from the big banks will testify on the state of the industry.
- Also, total U.S. CPI rose 0.4% in March, driven mostly by a 3.5% jump in the energy index, but core CPI, which excludes food and energy, gained just 0.1%, as expected.
- European markets are mostly higher, with Germany's DAX +0.6% and France's CAC +0.4% while U.K.'s FTSE trades flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.1%.
- In corporate news, Delta Air Lines +1.6% after beating Q1 earnings estimates and raising its full-year revenue growth outlook.
- An early glance at the S&P 500 sectors shows utilities (+0.4%), real estate (+0.4%) and communication services (+0.4%) top the S&P 500 industry sectors in the early going, while health care and industrials trade near their unchanged marks.
- U.S. Treasuriy prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield down 2 bps to 2.32% and the 10-year yield 3 bps lower to 2.47%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.13.
- WTI crude oil +0.6% to $64.37/bbl.