Stocks edge higher ahead of FOMC minutes

Apr. 10, 2019 9:55 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Stocks are off to a slightly higher start, as investors await today's release of the minutes from the Fed's latest meeting; S&P and Dow both +0.1%, Nasdaq +0.2%.
  • The market will be keeping an eye on Capitol Hill today, where CEOs from the big banks will testify on the state of the industry.
  • Also, total U.S. CPI rose 0.4% in March, driven mostly by a 3.5% jump in the energy index, but core CPI, which excludes food and energy, gained just 0.1%, as expected.
  • European markets are mostly higher, with Germany's DAX +0.6% and France's CAC +0.4% while U.K.'s FTSE trades flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.1%.
  • In corporate news, Delta Air Lines +1.6% after beating Q1 earnings estimates and raising its full-year revenue growth outlook.
  • An early glance at the S&P 500 sectors shows utilities (+0.4%), real estate (+0.4%) and communication services (+0.4%) top the S&P 500 industry sectors in the early going, while health care and industrials trade near their unchanged marks.
  • U.S. Treasuriy prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield down 2 bps to 2.32% and the 10-year yield 3 bps lower to 2.47%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.13.
  • WTI crude oil +0.6% to $64.37/bbl.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.