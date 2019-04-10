Discovery forms JV with Magnolia's Gaines couple

Discovery (DISCA +0.6% ) and Fixer Upper hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines are forming a media joint venture that will encapsulate a television channel and new app to come next year.

That deal with the Gaines' Magnolia brand will reportedly include rebranding the DIY Network (likely to be renamed after Magnolia) and adding a new series featuring the pair, alongside a launch of a TV Everywhere app.

That will be followed by a subscription streaming service later.

HGTV President Allison Page will be president of the joint venture, and will remain president of HGTV until a replacement is named.