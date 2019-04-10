JPMorgan cuts Boeing PT, earnings outlook

Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares are 1.1% lower in early trade, marking a fourth-straight session decline, after JPMorgan analyst Seth Seifman cut his price target to $430 (from $450) following yesterday's Q1 deliveries data.

He also reduced his 2019 adjusted EPS estimate to $19.35 from $20.60 and his 2020 forecast to $22.30 from $23.50.

Seifman's general view remains positive, however, and he reiterated an Overweight rating.

"At this stage, modeling Boeing requires major assumptions for which there is little basis right now. Boeing is among the companies best positioned to benefit from positive aero fundamentals, in our view, and the company is consciously trying to shape the industry to capture more value for itself, which could mean strong relative performance and potential upside to estimates."