M&T Realty Capital gets new head

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) names Michael D. Berman as president and CEO of the company's commercial mortgage banking unit, succeeding Tari Flannery, who is retiring after almost 20 years in that role.

M&T RCC originated $4.88B of multifamily and commercial loans in 2018, its highest volume to date, and manages a servicing portfolio of $18B.

Berman, most recently a consultant to multifamily and commercial lenders, was the co-founder, president, and CEO of CW Capital. From 2012 to early 2014, he served as senior adviser to HUD Cabinet Secretary Shaun Donovan, serving as his liaison to the White House and Congress on GSE reform and other housing issues.

