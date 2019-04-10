Investors apply full-court pressure on Bed Bath & Beyond

A group of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY +1.8% ) investors are calling on the retailer's board and management team to increase the level of disclosure and transparency when it reports Q4 results later today.

In particular, the investors want to know what are the same-store sales, revenues, online sales, gross margins, operating margins, capital expenditures, depreciation, assets and square footage broken out by each of the larger business concepts (Bed Bath & Beyond, Cost Plus World Markets, buybuy BABY, Christmas Tree Shops, and That! and Harmon)?

Also of interest is a clarification on the 500-basis point deterioration in gross margin since 2013. How much is attributable to mix shift, promotional activity, lower AUR, increased clearance and changes in initial mark-up?

And what specific performance can the management point to that explains why they are "ahead of plan"?

Investors participating in the BBBY full-court press include Legion Partners Holdings, Macellum Advisors and Ancora Advisors.

