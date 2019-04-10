Silicon Motion defended against 'weak' results

Needham defends Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) against Q1 preliminary results that were seen as weak with the firm encouraged by the higher margin guidance and ramp in client solid-state drives.
The firm says valuation "remains attractive" at the current valuation and is supported by the buyback program.
Needham reiterates a Buy rating and $47 PT.
SIMO is expected to report earnings on May 2. Analysts estimates have revenue at $97.62M with $0.35 EPS.
