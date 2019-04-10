Grupo Aeroméxico negative post Q1 results

Grupo Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAF) reports Q1 revenue growth of 0.5% Y/Y to Ps.16.4B.

Revenue/ASK +3.6% Y/Y and the temporary grounding of the 737 MAX aircraft led to an estimated revenue loss of ~Ps. 200M.

CASK excluding fuel in pesos increased by 6.5% while CASK excluding fuel in dollars increased 3.7%.

EBITDAR reached Ps. 2.8B with EBITDAR margin of 17.2%.

Operating loss was Ps. 377M with net loss of Ps. 1.3B.

Q1 cash flow generation was strong with Ps. 2.3B in incremental cash flow generated from operating activities.

Cash position as of March 31st, 2019 was Ps. 8.7B bringing Aeromexico´s cash to last-12 month revenue ratio to 12.4%.

The Company incorporated one aircraft into its fleet under an operating lease agreement where, as of March 31st, 2019 Grupo Aeromexico's operating fleet comprised 127 aircraft.

Previously: Grupo Aeromexico SAB DE CV reports Q1 results (Apr. 10 2019)