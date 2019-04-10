Intelsat shares drop amid satellite service outage

Intelsat (NYSE:I) is reporting an ongoing service outage on its Intelsat 29e satellite that's disrupting communications for maritime, aeronautical and wireless operators in Latin America, the Caribbean and North Atlantic.

The satellite's propulsion system experienced damage that caused a propellant leak on April 7, the company says. While working to restore service yesterday, the satellite experienced a second anomaly, and communication with the satellite has been intermittent.

The company says it's still working with the satellite's manufacturer, Boeing (BA -1.2% ) on recovering communication, and in the meantime is migrating services to other satellites and third-party services.