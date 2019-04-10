EVIO updates on equity financing

EVIO (OTCQB:EVIO -9% ) announces that it closed an initial tranche in its unit offering for an aggregate amount of $586K.

The company says the bulk of the offering was completed on a best efforts basis through lead agent/bookrunner Dominick Capital Corporation.

Offering terms: Each unit consists of one share of EVIO common stock at a price of $0.40, and a share purchase warrant in the amount of one full warrant per unit. Each whole warrant shall entitles the holder to purchase one additional share of the offeror at an exercise price of $0.65 per warrant share for a period of 24 months after the closing of the offering.

EVIO plans to use the proceeds of the offering in part to complete the relocation and improvements to its Massachusetts laboratory operations and to improve infrastructure at its Keystone Labs facility in Edmonton, Alberta.

Source: Press Release